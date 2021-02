Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 21:12 Hits: 1

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on Thursday vowed to oppose the Equality Act in court shortly before a House vote on the legislation, saying it would damage religious freedom.The Equality Act would would expand on the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540562-chip-roy-vows-to-fight-equality-act-in-courts-says-bill-tramples-rights-of-the