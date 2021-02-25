Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 25 February 2021 12:57 Hits: 1

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Activists with Our Revolution pick up their “5” after it was blown over by the wind. They held a small rally outside of the Capitol complex on Thursday to urge Congress to pass the $15 federal minimum wage hike proposed as part of the COVID-19 relief bill. That package is expected to get a vote on the House floor on Friday as part of the reconciliation process.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5980921 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5980921" ); playerInstance_5980921.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/kEoRbt9w", }) var playerInstance_5980921 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5980921" ); playerInstance_5980921.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/kEoRbt9w", })

The post Photo of the day: Gimme 5 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/25/photo-of-the-day-gimme-5/