Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 21:02 Hits: 3

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) during a House panel on Wednesday pushed back against GOP lawmakers’ claims of partisanship in calls to remove Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, with the Virginia congressman saying he would “not be lectured...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540367-connolly-to-gop-lawmakers-i-will-not-be-lectured-by-people-who-voted-to