Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 February 2021 22:49 Hits: 3

Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman plans to tell lawmakers that the agency was not sufficiently prepared for the Jan. 6 riot primarily due to a lack of information from the intelligence community.Pittman plans to tell House members...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/540400-capitol-police-head-describes-agency-unprepared-for-mass-attacks