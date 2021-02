Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 17:11 Hits: 6

The head of the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told senators Tuesday that there was an initial "reluctance" to send the National Guard during the Jan. 6 rioting at the U.S. Capitol - a resistance t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/540070-dc-police-chief-stunned-by-reluctance-to-deploy-national-guard-during-jan-6