Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 18:02 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday held a moment of silence on the House floor to commemorate the nearly 500,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.“The chair asks all members in the chamber as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/539886-pelosi-holds-moment-of-silence-as-us-approaches-500000-covid-deaths