Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 18:09 Hits: 1

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) took aim Sunday at Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) decision to leave the state for Cancun, Mexico, amid extreme weather that left millions of Texans without power.“When a crisis hits my state, I'm there. I'm not going to go...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539890-texas-republican-criticizes-cruz-for-cancun-trip-when-a-crisis-hits-my-state