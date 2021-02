Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 February 2021 01:07 Hits: 6

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to shield former President Trump's tax returns from a New York grand jury subpoena, a step that could place Trump and his businesses closer to legal jeopardy....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/539969-trump-closer-to-legal-jeopardy-after-court-ruling-on-tax-returns