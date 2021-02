Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 15:01 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a series of challenges by Pennsylvania Republicans to the state's expansive mail voting policy.The development marked long-deferred action on the pro-Trump litigation...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/539845-supreme-court-wont-review-pennsylvania-gop-election-lawsuit