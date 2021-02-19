CQ Future: US-Russia relations

Articles

Published on Friday, 19 February 2021

To hear former U.S. national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia Eugene Rumer tell it: “I’m not sure we even had a Russia policy during the previous four years.” This is particularly alarming when considering that for the past decade, national security has been marked by Russian aggression toward the Western world through the annexation of Crimea from the Ukraine, the undermining of U.S.-Iran relations, and the attempted assassination and subsequent arrest of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

With the announcement of a full review of U.S.-Russia policy by President Joe Biden, we wanted to examine what the future of the U.S. relationship with Russia might look like during this administration. CQ Roll Call’s Shawn Zeller speaks with Rumer, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Russia and Eurasia Program, for this episode.

