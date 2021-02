Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 23:21 Hits: 2

Afghanistan is shaping up as a major national security dilemma for Austin and the rest of President Joe Biden’s fledgling national security team.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/GjdHkT4hrVc/