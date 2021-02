Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 23:49 Hits: 5

A federal judge on Friday threw out a libel lawsuit filed by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) against CNN over coverage saying he was involved an effort to dig up dirt on now-President Biden regarding dealings with Ukraine.U.S. District Court Judge Laura...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/539681-nunes-lawsuit-against-cnn-thrown-out