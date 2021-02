Articles

Saturday, 20 February 2021

Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) said she could tell the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill that security in the area was too relaxed given potential unrest.In an interview with “The Carlos Watson Show,” a clip of which was shared first with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539684-katie-porter-says-she-could-tell-capitol-security-was-too-lax-ahead-of-jan-6