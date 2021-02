Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 16:45 Hits: 2

An Illinois lawmaker on Thursday during the House Financial Services Committee’s hearing on the recent Reddit-fueled stock market frenzy called the helpline for the market trading platform Robinhood and received the company’s voicemail. Rep....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539576-illinois-lawmaker-calls-robinhood-helpline-during-hearing-gets-voicemail