Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 19 February 2021 18:11 Hits: 8

A federal judge whose son was killed by a gunman last year says Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was also a target of the assailant.U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, whose husband was ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539595-judge-whose-son-was-killed-by-gunman-says-sotomayor-also-targeted