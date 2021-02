Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 19:22 Hits: 2

The Biden administration has sent 60 generators, thousands of blankets and other supplies to Texas to help address mass power outages amid a rare bout of extreme winter weather.Homeland securi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/539437-biden-authorizes-supplies-for-texas-amid-power-outages-approves