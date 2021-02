Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 22:16 Hits: 4

Former President Trump this week declined to meet with Nikki Haley, his former ambassador to the United Nations and a prospective 2024 presidential candidate, according to a source familiar with the matter....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/539486-trump-turned-down-meeting-at-mar-a-lago-with-nikki-haley