Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says that the 9/11-style commission that will investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill should have subpoena power. “There’s really strong support in the country for us to seek the truth, find the truth...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539424-pelosi-says-9-11-style-commission-on-capitol-hill-insurrection-should-have