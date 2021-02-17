Pentagon proposals to deal with the military’s white supremacy problem

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021

The extent of the military’s internal extremism problem is not yet known, but a Pentagon report recently obtained by CQ Roll Call shows steps the Pentagon is now reviewing to keep white supremacists out of the military.

Watch as John Donnelly breaks down the Department of Defense proposals in the report.

