Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will make investments in COVID-19 testing and tracing while waiting for lawmakers on Capitol Hill to appropriate more funds through a pandemic relief package. See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Ariel Cohen’s breakdown of the $1.6 billion investment.
[ Also watch: Vaccine push may leave behind diverse communities ]
The post Watch: Biden invests $1.6 billion in COVID-19 tests, genomic sequencing appeared first on Roll Call.
Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/17/watch-biden-invests-1-6-billion-in-covid-19-tests-genomic-sequencing/