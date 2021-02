Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 11:01 Hits: 2

Wary of inflaming tensions within his own party, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is staying silent about his frantic Jan. 6 call to then-President Trump as rioters raided the Capitol.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/539129-riot-probe-to-likely-focus-on-mccarthy-trump-call