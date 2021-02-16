Teeing up COVID-19 relief package for debate next week

Articles

The House Budget Committee is set to assemble the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package this week through the budget reconciliation process. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Paul M. Krawzak discuss the latest around the relief measure and look ahead to other parts of the reconciliation process.

