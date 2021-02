Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-N.Y.) mother died this week from COVID-19, the first-term lawmaker shared on Tuesday.“It is with deep sorrow that I share the passing of our mother, Ms. Pauline Bowman. She battled Covid for many weeks before transitioning on...

