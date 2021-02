Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 00:08 Hits: 3

When Hillary Clinton was deciding whether she'd run for president for a second time in 2012, she talked up Jake Sullivan, a young aide at the time who is now President Biden's national security adviser."I told my h...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/538697-sullivan-is-bidens-national-security-listener