Romney, Murkowski ready questions for Senate impeachment trial teams

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski both said Friday that they have already submitted questions for the dueling impeachment legal teams at the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump.

Neither lawmaker elaborated on what their questions were or to whom they will be directed. Romney (R-Utah) told reporters that he has submitted a list of five questions and that "we'll give you a copy of those." Romney also added that he didn't coordinate with "anybody else" on the questions. Murkowski (R-Alaska) said she has "several" questions she is going to ask but didn't elaborate.

Senate impeachment trial procedure allows senators to ask questions of both House impeachment managers and the president's defense team after both sides present their case. Trump's impeachment defense team is expected to finish its case Friday, Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said Thursday, and the trial could end as soon as this weekend.

Both Romney and Murkowski are among the six Republicans who voted earlier this week in favor of a measure declaring an impeachment trial of a former president constitutional. Romney was the only Republican to vote last year to convict Trump on an article of impeachment in the president's previous Senate trial.

The Utah senator also declined to say what he wanted to see from Trump's defense team, which began presenting its case Friday.

"I'm gonna wait and hear....what the former president's council provides in their defense," Romney told reporters. "I'm not going to give them advice as to what they think is best for us to see."

