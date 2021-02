Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 15 February 2021 00:19 Hits: 7

President Biden wished first lady Jill Biden a happy Valentine's Day on Sunday, calling her "the love of my life and the life of my love."The love...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/538846-biden-pens-valentines-day-post-to-wife