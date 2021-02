Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 16:35 Hits: 0

GAO officials said work should halt until fixes are in place, but VA officials said they can make corrections without delaying any deployment plans.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/LjIiT4OZSQ0/