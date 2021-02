Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 19:27 Hits: 0

Calls for former President Trump to be convicted in his second impeachment trial came in the form of a sky banner flying over his Mar-a-Lago residence on Friday as his attorneys mount their defense in Washington.Re...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538642-convict-trump-banner-flies-over-mar-a-lago-during-senate-impeachment-trial