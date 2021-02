Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 19:40 Hits: 2

President Biden is planning to sign an executive order to address the shortage of semiconductors, or chips, an issue that industry has begged him to take action on recently.White House press secr...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/538474-biden-to-sign-executive-order-addressing-chip-supply-chain-shortage