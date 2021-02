Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 00:20 Hits: 6

Dave Ramsey, known for his financial advice, went on Fox News and criticized the idea of another round of stimulus checks for the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538549-dave-ramsey-on-stimulus-checks-if-600-or-1400-changes-your-life-you-were-pretty