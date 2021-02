Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 12 February 2021 01:01 Hits: 6

Senate Republicans on Thursday were complimentary of the two-day presentation from House impeachment managers, but signaled that it won't change the ultimate outcome of the trial: former President Trump's acquittal....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538558-gop-senators-praise-impeachment-managers-but-say-trump-will-be-acquitted