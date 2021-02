Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 16:29 Hits: 0

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that Democrats will soon grant the Congressional Gold Medal to the officers on duty guarding the Capitol when it was attacked on Jan. 6.In a Dear Colleague letter, Pelosi praised those officers —...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538421-pelosi-officers-who-protected-capitol-will-get-congressional-gold-medal