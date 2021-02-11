What’s next on immigration, an issue that’s personal, political — and complicated

Articles

Immigration policy is one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. He has signed five executive orders and issued another four statements and proclamations — in less than two weeks — that include: upping the annual number of refugees allowed into the country nearly tenfold, seeking to reunify families that were separated at the border, stopping construction of the border wall, and looking at access to the legal system for immigrants.

Mary C. Curtis speaks to former immigration advocate and senior director for Obama’s White House Domestic Policy Council Cecilia Muñoz about the past, present and future.

