‘We’ve lost the line’: Police describe Capitol chaos

Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Police officers defending the Capitol were subjected to bear spray, tasers and blows from metal rods during the Jan. 6 riots, according to testimony shared by Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell (D-Calif.) played a series of police radio calls and videos showing officers in panicked voices asking for backup as rioters breached the Capitol complex.

"We've been flanked and we've lost the line!" cried one Metropolitan Police officer heard in a radio recording.

Swalwell, one of the House impeachment managers, also showed video of MPDC officer Michael Fanone being attacked by rioters as they stole his badge and equipment. Fanone was also tased, triggering a heart attack, Swalwell said.

In a video clip of Fanone describing the scene, the officer said: "It was like a medieval battle scene."

"It was some of the most brutal combat I've ever encountered," Fanone said.

Swalwell also played a video of MPDC Officer Daniel Hodges as he was crushed under a door by rioters, with blood dripping from his face. Hodges cried out after a rioter ripped off his mask and pinned him in a heavy doorway.

"May we do all we can in this chamber to make sure that never happens again," Swalwell said.



