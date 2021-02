Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 02:21 Hits: 2

The Lincoln Project released a new ad Wednesday on Day Two of former President Trump's impeachment trial, condemning Trump and his allies for their role in causing the Capitol insurrection.In the ad, which runs just over a minute in duratio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/538350-lincoln-project-drops-ad-mid-impeachment-trial-targeting-ted-cruz-and-other