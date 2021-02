Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 23:08 Hits: 2

House Democrats on Wednesday unveiled new security footage from the Jan. 6 riot in which police can be seen directing lawmakers to safety as they came within feet of rioters inside the Capitol. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), during remarks on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538325-new-security-video-shows-lawmakers-fleeing-capitol