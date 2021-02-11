Cassidy defends his vote for impeachment trial

Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Wednesday defended his vote on the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, saying the House impeachment managers had soundly defended its constitutionality the previous day.

“They did such a great job that the president’s lawyers got up and said, wow, they did a great job!” Cassidy said in a video statement. “They effectively conceded the point.”

Cassidy was one of just six Republicans siding with Democrats in Tuesday’s vote to proceed with the trial. But Cassidy’s support surprised members of his party and prompted condemnation from the Louisiana GOP.

In his statement on Wednesday, Cassidy said he was upholding his duty with his vote, calling himself a “constitutional conservative who took an oath to support and defend the Constitution.

“There are those that think I should put President Trump above the Constitution,” Cassidy said. “That’s not conservatism. That’s not Republicanism. And I reject it.”

