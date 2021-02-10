A conversation on international governance reform

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:40 Hits: 9

As the Biden administration enters its first term, there is a sense of renewed opportunity for America’s reengagement with the world. This new chapter of policymaking offers renewed opportunity for fact-based policy solutions to counter the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disparities it has laid bare, and to ensure prosperity for all. Against this backdrop, Brookings’s Blueprints for American Renewal & Prosperity provides a series of innovative, implementable policy ideas to inform a new presidency and Congress.

On February 17, the Global Economy & Development program at Brookings will host the fifth event in the Blueprints series focused on international governance reforms. Experts will discuss ideas to strengthen governance and cooperation on artificial intelligence and technology, U.S. engagement in global development, and bridging financing gaps in the social sector.

After the program, the panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.

Viewers can submit questions for panelists by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter @BrookingsGlobal by using #BrookingsBlueprints.

