Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 February 2021 15:33 Hits: 9

Fox News's Laura Ingraham ripped one of former President Trump's attorney as she went on air Tuesday evening, describing Bruce Castor's attempts to defend Trump during the impeachment trial as "terrible."Ingraham m...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/538185-laura-ingraham-rips-trump-impeachment-lawyer-it-was-terrible