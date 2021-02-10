These 47 House Democrats are on the GOP’s target list for 2022

Articles

Wednesday, 10 February 2021

The campaign arm of House Republicans is targeting 47 Democratic incumbents in next year’s midterm elections, the first sign of where the battle lines will be drawn as the GOP seeks to retake the chamber.

The National Republican Congressional Committee’s list, shared with CQ Roll Call on Wednesday, includes 29 districts that either did not back President Joe Biden or supported their House incumbent by 5 points or less. The list also includes eight Democrats who won by less than 10 points and underperformed Biden, and 10 members the NRCC believes could face redistricting trouble next year.

Republicans are optimistic about their chances in the 2022 cycle, pointing to the history of midterm gains for parties in the House and Senate minority when the opposite party controls the White House. The GOP also outperformed expectations down ballot in November.

House Democrats lost a net of 11 seats from the 116th Congress, with 13 of their incumbents defeated. They also lost an open Democratic seat and picked up three open GOP seats. No House Republican incumbent was defeated.

“We are just a few weeks into the Biden Administration and Americans are already seeing the job-killing initiatives House Democrats support,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement.

The announcement comes a little over a week after House Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, made its first foray into the 2022 cycle with a $500,000 television and online advertising campaign seeking to tie seven swing-district Republicans and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the most extreme members of the GOP Conference.

Republicans, likewise, have made early efforts to tie Democratic incumbents to the more progressive members of their party and to elements of the Biden agenda.

“We will relentlessly hold House Democrats accountable for their socialist agenda and ensure voters understand the damaging impact policies like defunding the police, government-run health care and ending the Keystone XL Pipeline will have on Americans’ everyday lives,” Emmer said.

With results of the 2020 census delayed, it will be a while before a clear picture of the vulnerable House members emerges. Data showing how the 435 House seats would be apportioned among the 50 states, originally due on Dec. 31, is not expected until the end of April, and it will be several more months until states get detailed local data needed to redraw district boundaries.

The NRCC target list includes Democrats in states that are expected to gain or lose seats during the reapportionment or that have a redistricting commission.

Democrats have not announced their 2022 target list, but the majority of the DCCC’s spending so far this cycle has focused on Republican-held districts that Biden won.

Here is the list of NRCC targets:

