Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 08 February 2021 19:38 Hits: 0

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) said Monday he is interested in running for the Senate in the wake of Sen. Richard Shelby’s (R-Ala.) announcement that he will not seek another term in 2022.Brooks, a key ally of former President Trump, has come under...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/537853-mo-brooks-expresses-interest-in-running-for-shelbys-senate-seat