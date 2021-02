Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 17:27 Hits: 0

Democrats on Tuesday amplified their charges that Donald Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, accusing the former president of exploiting an angry mob to do his political dirty work — and then blaming them for heeding his own request.In a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538009-democrats-respond-to-trump-seeking-to-pick-apart-his-arguments