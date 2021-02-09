The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Watch online: Trump impeachment trial livestream

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Watch online: Trump impeachment trial livestream

Former President Donald Trump faces his second impeachment trial in the Senate on Tuesday, after the House impeached him last month for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol that eventually left five people dead. Proceedings begin at 1 p.m. EST.

Watch the historic impeachment trial on our livestream above or on our homepage. Follow POLITICO’s impeachment coverage on our live updates page.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be impeached twice during their term, and the first president to face a trial while out of office. Trump’s lawyers say the trial is unconstitutional, and 45 Republican senators backed a measure declaring the impeachment trial unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/02/09/trump-impeachment-trial-watch-livestream-online-467899

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version