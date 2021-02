Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 19:38 Hits: 6

One of the House impeachment managers at former President Trump's Senate trial on Tuesday pointed to a tweet the president sent after a mob attacked the Capitol, saying it "chills me to my core."Rep. David Cicillin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/538048-democrat-on-impeachment-trump-tweet-chills-me-to-my-core