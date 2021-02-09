Budget nominee Tanden pledges to work with Republicans if confirmed

Articles

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, plans to tell senators Tuesday that she will work with Republicans and Democrats if she is confirmed.

Tanden, who has spent years leading a left-leaning think tank and being highly critical of Republican lawmakers, intends to tell the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that she knows “the role of OMB director is different from some of my past positions.”

“Over the last few years, it’s been part of my role to be an impassioned advocate. I understand, though, that the role of OMB Director calls for bipartisan action, as well as a nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence,” Tanden says in prepared remarks.

Tanden will also describe experiences she had while younger, when her family relied on food aid and rental assistance from the federal government.

“As I sit before this Committee, I’m mindful that my path in life would never have been possible without budgetary choices that reflected our nation’s values — many of them made in the very agency I am now nominated to lead,” she says in her statement to the panel.

The hearing is the first in a series of steps that will either end with a Senate floor vote or Biden having to submit another candidate.

Tanden’s work as president and CEO of the Center for American Progress has not only put her opposite Republican senators but exacerbated tension between Tanden and Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders. The Budget panel is to hear from Tanden on Wednesday.

Last week, Sanders, I-Vt., said he expected to have a “good, thorough discussion of the role” of the OMB director during the Budget hearing but declined to answer additional questions.

Sanders and Tanden, a former aide to both Hillary and Bill Clinton, have sparred in the past on a series of policy disputes, complicating her path to confirmation.

The Homeland Security panel’s hearing is expected to include less tension among Democrats, though Republicans will likely display their frustration with her nomination.

Tanden’s opening statement was aimed at getting in front of that, pledging to “work in good faith with all Members of this Committee to tackle the challenges Americans are facing; to address duplication or ineffective programs; to be responsive to you and your staff’s inquiries; and to assist the Committee in its important oversight role.”

