Hirono: 'I don’t have very many questions' ahead of impeachment trial

Sen. Mazie Hirono said Tuesday that her personal experience at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection will inform her decision-making as she takes in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“Well, frankly, all of us were witnesses to the horrific events of Jan. 6, so I don’t have very many questions,” Hirono (D-Hawaii) said in a CNN interview Tuesday morning. “I think the house managers will bring all of the information and evidence and remind us of the kind of chaos and harm that happened on Jan. 6.”

Trump will face a historic second impeachment trial beginning on Tuesday on a single article of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Trump, who delivered an incendiary speech to his supporters hours before the riot, has denied any culpability and his legal team has argued that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional because he is no longer in office.

Before Trump’s first impeachment trial, Hirono said relevant witnesses and documents were needed for a fair trial. She said Tuesday that would not be needed for this week’s trial.

“The evidence in this trial is very different than the first impeachment trial,” she said.

Still, Hirono said if house managers want witnesses in this trial, she will vote for witnesses to be called. She said there are some relevant witnesses who could contribute to the trial, like Capitol police, but she does not believe it would be necessary.

