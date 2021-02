Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 February 2021 15:52 Hits: 1

CNN host Van Jones reportedly was not happy with how hosts on "The View" handled his appearance on the show, calling it "unprofessional," according to a report by The New York Post's Page Six.Jon...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537977-van-jones-felt-ambushed-by-the-view-hosts-report