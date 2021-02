Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 06 February 2021 21:06 Hits: 9

A Utah charter school that incorporates Black History Month into its lesson plans is now facing backlash from some after the school announced it was allowing parents to opt students out of the curriculum. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/537677-utah-school-allowing-parents-to-opt-students-out-of-black-history-month