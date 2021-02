Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 22:26 Hits: 2

Each of the Pentagon’s five military teams includes 222 personnel, including 80 who will give the vaccines, as well as nurses and other support staff.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/XC18VE4rxBg/