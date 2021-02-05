The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Groundhog week, cellphones and vote-a-rama — Congressional Hits and Misses

One of Congress’s favorite clichés — Groundhog Day — circled back this week, which means we’re in for some repetition. So naturally, lawmakers repeatedly struggled with their cell phones, masks and remote hearings.

Meanwhile, Rep. Ken Buck called for gender-neutral last names, Rep. Kevin McCarthy claimed he didn’t know what QAnon was, and Sen. Raphael Warnock informed the Senate that “the yeas are yes and the nays are no” before the chamber held an all night vote-a-rama.

The post Groundhog week, cellphones and vote-a-rama — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/02/05/groundhog-week-cell-phones-and-vote-a-rama-congressional-hits-and-misses/

